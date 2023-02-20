ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana government committed to construct SYL canal, says Governor

February 20, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link) Canal in Punjab. File | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Monday said that the State government is committed to constructing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in order to get the State’s share of waters in Ravi-Beas Rivers.

The Governor was delivering his address on the first day of the Budget Session of the 14th Haryana State Assembly here.

“State government is committed to constructing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in order to get the State’s share of waters in Ravi-Beas Rivers. Also, the government is committed to the construction of up-stream storage dams namely Renuka, Kishau and Lakhwar Vyasi on river Yamuna. After investment clearance of Renuka Ji dam by Ministry of Finance, Government of India, State government has also deposited Rs 63.57 crore as seed money with Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB),” said Mr. Dattatraya.

The SYL canal is a focal point of a water-sharing dispute between Haryana and Punjab.

Terming the State as progressive and resourceful, Mr. Dattatraya said that it is poised to play a key role in the national endeavour to make India a Five Trillion-dollar Economy.

“The state government has ensured good governance by evolving customized policies for all sectors. It has also ensured the welfare of each ‘Haryanvi’ and will always be dedicated to enhancing the socio-economic welfare of its people by making the State as a hub for industries, education, sports, health, skill development, and tourism,” he said.

He added Haryana has the sixth highest Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the country. “Per Capita tax collection is a true indicator of tax collection efficiency and effort of any State. Haryana, with only about 2% share of the country’s total population, contributes approximately 6% to the total GST collections of the country. The per capita GST collection for the State is Rs 26,879 per annum, which is the highest among the top collecting states of the country,” he said.

