ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana girl kidnapped, raped for 20 days rescued; three held

March 01, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - Jind

According to police, the girl went missing around 20 days ago, following which her father lodged a complaint

PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped for 20 days by three men in Jind, police said on Thursday.

The minor was rescued and the accused were arrested, they said.

According to police, the girl went missing around 20 days ago, following which her father lodged a complaint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case of kidnapping against unknown people was registered and during the investigation, the names of the three men came up. While two of the accused are from the victim's village, the third is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The girl told police that after she was abducted, the three men raped her.

The accused have been booked under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including kidnapping and rape, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US