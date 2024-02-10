Haryana gears up for farmers’ march, traffic curbs in place

February 10, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated February 11, 2024 01:14 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Ahead of the February 13 ‘Dilli Chalo’ call by farmers from Punjab and Haryana to press for their demands, the Haryana government on February 10 ordered suspension of mobile Internet services from 6 a.m. on February 11 across seven districts of the State.

The State’s Home Department order said there was apprehension of agitation, damage to public and private property, and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity.

Mobile Internet services, bulk SMSes (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services will remain suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts till midnight of February 13.

The Haryana Police also issued a traffic advisory urging commuters to limit travel on the main roads to urgent situations on February 13.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by more than 200 farmers’ unions on February 13 to press the Centre for accepting their several demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops based on the Swaminathan Commission report.

Other demands include a complete loan waiver for the farmers and farm labour, a monthly pension of ₹10,000 for 58-year-old farmers-farm labourers, withdrawal of the Electricity Bill, 2020, withdrawal of the amendments made in 2015 to the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, cancellation of cases against farmers during the year-long protest (2020) on the Delhi borders and compensation to the families of those farmers who died during the protest.

The farmers have planned to head to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali borders.

Haryana Police has already deployed 50 companies of central paramilitary forces to maintain law and order in the State.

