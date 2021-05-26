Other States

Haryana for more research into ‘Black Fungus’ cases

A doctor examines a COVID-19 patient for black fungus infection. Photo used for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Of the 413 Mucormycosis or ‘Black Fungus’ patients in Haryana so far, 64 never had COVID-19 infection, said Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday.

Mr. Vij stressed the need for more research into the cause of the disease. “Out of 413 Black Fungus patients admitted in different Hospitals of Haryana analysed 64 were never Corona +ve, 79 are not diabetic, 110 have not taken steroids and 213 were not on Oxygen Therapy. Cause of Mucormycosis disease needs more research,” said a tweet from his official handle.

The Haryana government declared Black Fungus as a notified disease and made it mandatory for doctors to report on the cases to the respective Chief Medical Officer of the district.

