Haryana farmers protest against farm ordinance

Police use mild force to disperse them

Farmers and commission agents (arthiyas) on Thursday held a rally in Haryana’s Kurukshetra against the Centre’s recently promulgated agriculture-related ordinances, even as the police attempted to stop them from reaching the venue amid COVID-19 restrictions.

As the protesters marched towards the rally venue in Piplis’ grain market and blocked National Highway- 44, disrupting vehicular traffic for a few hours, the police used mild force to disperse them. Kurukshetra administration had issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr.PC in Pipli to prevent gathering of more than four people.

The police said no permission was given for the rally and necessary legal action will be taken against the participants. The rally was organised on a call given by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and the Congress had announced its support to the agitation. Several farmers and commission agents, who were on their way to participate in the State-level rally, were stopped by the police at their respective districts on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja, condemned the use of “force” against the farmers, accusing the police of resorting to “lathi-charge’’.