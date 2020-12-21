Haryana farmers’ participation in protest growing, says BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh

GURUGRAM:

21 December 2020 13:26 IST

‘On account of Haryana’s proximity to Delhi, the farmers in the State are participating in a different way in the agitation and providing food, milk, vegetables and lodgings to the protesters’, says the former Union Steel Minister.

The participation of Haryana farmers has been growing in the ongoing agitation against the agricultural laws, but they are contributing more in terms of supplying food and other essential items to the protesters, according to former Union Steel Minister and senior BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh.

Last week, he had come out in support of the farmers' agitation by holding a sit-in at Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Singh said Punjab was among the top three States in terms of individual land holdings, farmers were resourceful and had a high level of awareness and were thus taking the lead in the ongoing farmers’ agitation. “But the participation of Haryana people has also been growing. On account of Haryana’s proximity to Delhi, the farmers in the State are participating in a different way in the agitation and providing food, milk, vegetables and lodgings to the protesters. Besides, sit-ins are also being held in the State,” said the 74-year-old leader.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read | Farmers to step up stir, meet NDA allies

He claimed that there was strong resentment among the farmers in the State and they felt that their existence was at stake. “The farmers of Haryana and Punjab have benefited a lot from the Minimum Support Price scheme. Farmers deep inside feel that these legislations could end it. And they seem determined to not let this happen.” The resentment among the farmers was bound to have short-term and long-term political repercussions, if an amicable solution was not found.

“People may still be less angry with Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, but they are more angry with Jannayak Janta Party, which claims to be a farmers’ party exclusively,” quipped Mr. Singh.

Holding sit-ins at district headquarters across the State under the aegis of “Chhotu Ram Vichar Manch”, Mr. Singh, a grandson of eminent peasantry leader Chhotu Ram, said they also had plans to take out a yatra to galvanise support for the cause by creating awareness among the peasantry who were not aware of the agitation. He added that speaking for the farmers could not be termed “anti-party”.

SYL issue

On the allegations of anti-national elements and foreign powers being behind the movement and most recently the issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link canal raised by the Haryana government, Mr. Singh said he did not give much “credence” to such things and these tactics would not cause any distraction.

Also read | Opposition slams fast by Haryana’s BJP leaders for Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal

“The farmers in Hayana and Punjab have awareness. People in Haryana have protested against the BJP leaders holding sit-ins on SYL issue. They cannot tolerate this. They feel that their existence as farmers was in jeopardy, and all this talk about water can be left for discussion later,” said Mr. Singh, who also held the portfolio of Rural Development during the first tenure of Modi government.

He remarked that the agitation was led by the farmer unions and the “good thing” was that the political leaders were not allowed to share its platform.

He said he was for amicable resolution to the matter, but the “lack of mutual trust” had led to a deadlock. “This impasse can end only with the restoration of mutual trust and confidence. I am not sure that efforts must be going on behind the curtains to end the stalemate. The farmers also know that the agitation cannot go on endlessly,” said Mr. Singh.