Haryana extends lockdown till July 5

Beneficiaries at a vaccination centre in Gurugram.

GURUGRAM

27 June 2021 23:20 IST

Number of new COVID-19 cases have declined, but preventive measures still needed: Chief Secretary

The Haryana government on Sunday extended lockdown in the State for another week till July 5, but allowed university campuses to open for research scholars, doubt classes and practical classes in laboratories.

Anganwadis closed

Though relaxations allowed to shops, shopping malls, restaurants and bars in earlier orders would continue, the anganwadi centres and creches would remain shut till July 31.

The Department of Women and Child Welfare has been directed to release methodology for implementation of various women and child welfare programmes in the State.

Extending the lockdown, rechristened as “Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana” by the State government, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson, Haryana State Executive Committee, Vijai Vardhan, in a two-page order, said the positivity rate and the number of new COVID-19 positive cases had declined, but there was a need to continue the preventive and precautionary measures.

As per the earlier orders over the past few weeks, all shops are allowed to open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and shopping malls from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with 50% seating capacity. The gatherings at weddings, funerals/cremations are capped at 50 people.

The gyms are also allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m, but swimming pools and spas are closed.

Factories to open

All production units, establishments and industries are permitted to function with strict adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

The sports complexes are also permitted to open for sports activities, but spectators are not allowed.

As per the latest health bulletin, only 121 new cases were recorded in the State on June 26 with the positivity rate of 0.41%. The total number of active cases in the State is 1,804 and as many as 9,368 people have died so far. The cumulative positivity rate for COVID-19 is 7.76% and fatality rate is 1.22%.

Besides, more than 84 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the State so far, with the highest 13 lakh in Gurugram.

The Haryana government had first imposed a week-end lockdown in nine districts — Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonipat, Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad — from 10 p.m. on April 30 to 5 a.m. on May 3.

The entire State was then brought under lockdown for a week on May 3 and the restrictions are being extended on a weekly basis thereafter.