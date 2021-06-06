Haryana extends curbs till June 14

Increased relaxation for shops, shopping malls and hotels

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the State till June 14 with increased relaxation for shops, shopping malls and hotels. The club houses, restaurants and bars are now permitted to run with 50% seating capacity and the cap on gatherings at various functions has also been relaxed.

Extending the lockdown for the fifth straight week till 5 a.m. on June 14, the Haryana government allowed the shops in market places to remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as per the odd-even formula. Earlier, the shops could only remain open till 3 p.m.

The shopping malls are now allowed to open for extra two hours till 8 p.m.

The club houses and the restaurants and bars, including those in the shopping malls, can also open with 50% seating capacity. The religious places are also allowed to open with 21 people at a time adhering to social distancing norms and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

50% attendance

The corporate offices can open with 50% attendance. The cap on the number of attendees at weddings and funerals has been relaxed to 21 people, but wedding processions are not allowed. At gatherings other than weddings and funerals, maximum 50 people are allowed.

The Haryana government had first imposed a week-end lockdown in nine districts — Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonipat, Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad — from 10 p.m. on April 30 to 5 a.m. on May 3. The entire State was then brought under lockdown for a week on May 3 and the restrictions are being extended on a weekly basis thereafter.