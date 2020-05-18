Other States

Haryana eases curbs, buses to ply from today

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said restrictions under Lockdown 4.0 will be limited to containment zones across the State and inter-State and intra-State movement of buses will resume from May 19.

He said in line with Union Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, the State government has decided to ease restrictions, which will now be limited to only containment zones. “The scope of relaxations has further been widened. While restrictions will continue in the containment zones, other areas will be considered as orange zone and all non-restricted activities will resume there,” he said.

