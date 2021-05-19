Haryana Dy. CM takes stock of State’s preparedness

Dushyant Chautala briefs press on developments related to the cyclone, pandemic and agricultural procurement

The Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday cautioned people to remain vigilant over the next 48 hours as the cyclonic storm Tauktae was approaching the State.

He said that according to the India Meteorological Department, the storm was moving towards Haryana via Gujarat and Rajasthan, and wind speeds could go up to 50 km per hour in most districts of the State from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday evening.

“Deputy Commissioners of all districts have been instructed to conduct regular monitoring in this matter. Instructions have been given to make arrangements in order to ensure that there is no loss of life and property in any district,” he said at a press conference here.

He added that from June 1, government procurement of the sunflower crop would commence in the State, for which seven mandis (markets) had been earmarked. “So far, 8,283 farmers have registered on the portal to sell their sunflower crops, and soon the portal will be opened for one more day for farmers to register their crops,” he said.

He said that during the ongoing Rabi marketing season, so far, government agencies had procured a total of 85,30,000 MT of wheat.

“For the first time after the sale of the wheat crop, ₹15,598 crore has been sent directly to the bank account of the farmers. Also for the first time, the Haryana government has made a provision under which 9% interest will be paid to the farmer if there is a delay in making a farmer’s payment. About ₹77 lakh have been given to such farmers of the State as additional interest,” he said.

He said the State government had increased COVID-19 testing in rural areas in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic. “There have been reports that despite symptoms, some people were not getting tested. The aim is to screen as many as possible by increasing testing,” he said.

Mr. Chautala dismissed allegations levelled by Opposition parties surrounding under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths in rural areas. He said there was no truth in the allegations.