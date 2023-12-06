Haryana doctors threaten pen-down strike on December 9 over pending demands

December 06, 2023 03:34 am | Updated 03:34 am IST - GURUGRAM

The government doctors in Haryana have threatened to observe two-hour pen-down strike on December 9 in support of their four long-pending demands seeking greater promotion opportunities, better pay packages, and the need to address the scarcity of specialist doctors in the State, among others.

In a two-page letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) said the members of the association had expressed strong resentment against the “callous attitude” of the government towards their long pending demands in a meeting earlier this month and expressed concern over its “insensitivity” towards undue delay in addressing the various issues.

The ACS Health has invited the association members for a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issues raised by them.

The missive has raised the issue of shortage of specialists, demand for dynamic Assured Career Progression (ACP) increment, stoppage of direct recruitment for the post of Senior Medical Officer, and the need to reduce bond amount for postgraduate courses.

“We have been seeking four ACP increments at par with the doctors in Central government service and in States like Bihar in the fourth, ninth, thirteenth, and twentieth year of the service. The doctors are currently paid three ACP increments in the fifth, tenth, and fifteenth year of their service. The proposal has been approved, but pending at the finance department. Similarly, the direct appointment of Senior Medical Officer be scrapped to provide more promotion opportunities to the doctors as most of them get only one promotion in the entire career,” HCMSA president Rajesh Khyalia told The Hindu.

The letter also pointed out there was an acute shortage of specialists and demanded the need to create a special cadre for them as promised by the Chief Minister two years ago. The association also sought revision of the policy which makes it mandatory for the in-service doctors to submit two bonds of ₹1 crore one each to pursue postgraduation courses.