Haryana districts not yet stray cattle-free

The ambitious programme of the Haryana government to make the State stray cattle-free has failed to accomplish its objective and missed two deadlines, a reply under the Right to Information Act has revealed.

The annual budget for the Haryana Gau Seva Aayog, however, has increased from ₹45 lakh to ₹30 crore — almost 60 times — over the past five years under BJP rule.

Two deadlines missed

In reply to an RTI application by Panipat resident P.P. Kapoor, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Departments of various districts have conceded that their respective districts were yet to be made stray cattle-free.

According to the Gau Seva Aayog’s reply to the RTI, the Haryana government had decided to make the State stray cattle-free by August 15, 2018, but later pushed the deadline to January 26 this year.

Though Nuh district and Hailey Mandi and Narnaul municipal areas have been declared stray cattle-free, the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Departments of Fatehabad, Rohtak, Faridabad, Panchkula, Jind, Hisar, Sonipat and Bhiwani districts have conceded that these districts were yet to accomplish the target.

The maximum of 4,954 stray cattle are still roaming free in Bhiwani, followed by Sonipat (1,969), Fatehabad (1,415), Hisar (1,200), Jind (1,196), Faridabad (1,011), Rohtak (805) and Panchkula (198).

Mr. Kapoor, an RTI activist, said the analysis of the data furnished by the municipal bodies and the dairying departments hinted at possible financial irregularities and demanded a probe into the matter.

“The Hailey Mandi municipal council caught 205 stray cattle at the total cost of ₹4,30,500 at an average of ₹2,100 per cattle, whereas Kaithal and Panchkula did not incur any expenditure on it. Similarly, Sonipat municipal corporation incurred a cost of ₹12,43,800 to catch 1,382 cattle at an average of ₹900 per cattle. Also the Sonipat municipal body spends ₹25 lakh per month on the upkeep of these cattle,” said Mr. Kapoor.

Contradictory data

He also alleged that there were contradictions in the data provided by the various government agencies and the Gau Seva Aayog on the number of gaushalas (cow shelters) in the State and the number of bovines.

The budget of Gau Seva Aayog, set up on April 11, 2013, has increased from ₹45 lakh in 2013-14 to ₹30 crore in 2018-19. The commission comprises 10 non-official members, including a chairperson and vice-chairperson. According to the commission there are 513 gaushalas, including 13 unregistered ones, with a total strength of 3,61,068 bovines.