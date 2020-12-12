Haryana Deputy CM says impasse over farm laws could end in 24-48 hours

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. file photo

CHANDIGARH:

12 December 2020 21:46 IST

Punjab farmers distressed with a system of the Punjab government, says Dushyant Chautala

Amid the ongoing farmers agitation, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Saturday said he was hopeful that the ongoing impasse could end in the next 24 to 48 hours.

He was talking to journalists in New Delhi after meeting Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal. In the meetings, he said he appealed to all Ministers to take steps to end the deadlock at the earliest.

“I am hopeful that the ongoing impasse could end in the next 24 to 48 hours. Both the sides are in favour of coming to an agreement and that’s is why there have been many rounds of talks till date. On some points, both parties have agreed. In the 24-page proposal sent by the Central government, written assurance is promised on the guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP),” he said.

“The Central government’s negotiators are positive and want to end the deadlock. The farmers’ union leaders should form a consensus among themselves and talk to the Union Ministers. This will result in a solution of the impasse,” he said. Expressing hope that the situation will soon return to normal on the Delhi-Haryana borders, Mr. Chautala said that if there was any threat to the MSP (minimum support price) system, he would be the first to resign.

He said that over 1,000 civil administration personnel of the Haryana government were serving on the Delhi border. Mr. Chautala added that the farmers in Punjab were distressed with a system of the Punjab government, due to which they were agitating.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s coalition partner in Haryana government, the JJP has been under pressure from farmer unions and Opposition parties, who have been demanding the Deputy Chief Minister withdraw from the coalition by resigning from his post.