Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls on farmers to resume talks with Centre

The Jannayak Janta Party leader said changes need to be made in the agriculture laws and written suggestions have been made to the Centre and the latter has also agreed to the same.

As the farmers’ agitation against the three agriculture marketing laws continues for over three weeks, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said dialogue between farmer unions and the government was imperative, adding that he was hopeful that talks will take place in the next few days and the stalemate will end.

“Union government is making efforts in this regard and the Supreme Court has also directed to hold talks so the leaders of 40 farmer unions who are leading these protests should participate in these talks,” Mr. Chautala said at press conference.

“Till today, no agitation has come to an end without discussions. I am hopeful that in next few days definitely there would be talks between the farmers and the Centre and it will lead to a positive outcome,” he added.

The chief of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), in a coalition with the BJP, said the farmer unions should inform the government as to the amendments they propose in the new agriculture laws and should have a detailed discussion on every single point. He said with the Centre continuously inviting the unions for talks, the leaders heading the farmer outfits should realise their responsibility towards farmers and give their suggestions to the government so that a conclusion can be reached.

In reply to a question, he said changes need to be made in the agriculture laws and written suggestions have been made to the Centre and the latter has also agreed to the same.

“The Centre is ready to include the guarantee of MSP in writing, to make amendments to Electricity Amendment Bill among other demands. If the Centre gives me the responsibility to mediate on those changes that are not being included, I am ready to do the needful,” he said.

Mr. Chautala added he has stated time and again that as long as Minimum Support Price (MSP) is being given on crops, he will stay on this post and if there is any threat to MSP, he will be the first to resign.

“Till the time I am able to assure MSP for my farmers in the State I am here... the day I fail to assure MSP, I’ll resign,” he said.

Mr Chautala said there is no pressure on the JJP and added that the BJP-JJP coalition government will complete its term.