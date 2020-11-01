Haryana contemplating law against “love jihad”: Chief Minister Manohar Lal

Centre, State government taking the issue very seriously, says CM Manohar Lal

The Haryana government is contemplating a law against “love jihad”, a term used by fringe groups to describe interfaith relationships.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal said on Sunday the Centre and the State government were taking the “love jihad” issue very seriously. He was talking to journalists in Karnal in the backdrop of the murder a 21-year-old student, Nikita, who was shot point-blank outside her college allegedly by a stalker and his friend in Faridabad district’s Ballabhgarh, last week.

“As the incident is being linked to “love jihad”, both the Centre and the State government are looking into the issue,” he said. They were taking advice on the legal front too. “Legal provisions are being looked at so that the guilty don’t get away and no innocent person is punished,” he said.

Home Minister Anil Vij too took to twitter to declare that the State government was mulling over a law but did not divulge any details though.

Later Mr. Vij said in a statement efforts are being made across the country to prevent religious conversion through “love jihad”. “In the Faridabad incident too, the victim’s family has alleged that there was pressure for conversion, which is not acceptable,” he said.

“This is a very serious matter. And if we have to bring a law to stop it, we will,” he said.

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted by the State government to probe the case. The main accused Tausheef and his friend Rehan had been arrested. Mr. Vij said the SIT was also probing whether there was an organised effort to encourage religious conversions.

On October 31, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said his government would bring an “effective law” against “love jihad”.