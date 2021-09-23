Haryana Congress to raise people’s ‘pain and problems’ with the govt.

‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ campaign will begin in October, says former CM Hooda

Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Thursday announced the start of the ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ campaign from October 10, in a bid to draw the government’s attention to the “pain and problems” of the people.

“We will go among the people and listen to their pain and problems. We will raise their voice from the street to the State Assembly. The decision was taken in the Congress Legislature Party meeting,” Mr. Hooda said. He added that the Congress was the only Opposition party in the Haryana Assembly, while the remaining political parties either supported the government or had no representative in the Assembly. “Hence, it’s our responsibility to go among the people and become their voice,” he said.

The former Chief Minister said Congress members would go to every corner of the State and would listen to “all issues and problems faced by the people in detail”. “These issues will be raised in the House,” he said.

“The people of the State are suffering due to the government’s wrong policies, and Haryana has lagged behind in every aspect of development during its two years of coalition government. The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-JJP (Jannayak Janta Party) both have failed to fulfil any of the promises made in their election manifestos,” Mr. Hooda alleged, adding that the campaign will kick-start from Karnal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal’s constituency.

Mr. Hooda said Haryana’s farmers were suffering economically as they were not given rates of crops according to the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. “The promise of doubling farmers’ income has also proved to be a jumla (false promise). The latest National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report has revealed that during the the BJP government’s tenure, the income of farmers from agriculture decreased instead of increasing,” he said.

Hitting out at the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, the senior Congress leader and its national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the BJP-JJP government was “completely indifferent to the problems of farmers”.

Mr. Surjewala said that unseasonal rains in the past few days had caused havoc and damaged crops in the State but the government was not paying any heed to the miseries of the farming community. “The standing crop of cotton and paddy has flattened in the field but the ruling government is ignorant,” he alleged.

Mr. Surjewala said it was time for the BJP-JJP government to “wake up from their deep slumber and immediately compensate farmers”. “The government should also take steps to improve the drainage system and start buying crops in the market,” he said.