Haryana Congress stages protest against NDA policies

Congress leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest in Haryana’s Rewari as a part of the party’s nationwide campaign against the BJP-led central government’s alleged “anti-people” policies of the BJP led central government.

Congress’ State president Kumari Selja hit out at the BJP governments at the Centre and in the State and accused them of adopting destructive policies. The policies have resulted in the ongoing economic crisis, unemployment, price rise and collapse of the banking system across the country, she said. “The BJP government has become a symbol of failing economy and industrial lockouts. The economy of the country is on ventilator, industrial output development is on hold. The youth are on the roads not finding any jobs. In Haryana, the BJP government has turned a blind eye to the scam of crores of rupees in purchase of paddy.”