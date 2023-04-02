Haryana Congress reaches out to people as it prepares for 2024 electoral battles

April 02, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly and parliamentary elections due in 2024, Congress, the main Opposition party in the State, has started reaching out to people in a bid to take the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janta Party alliance head-on.

Haryana Congress members led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, on Sunday met people in Yamunanagar as part of the Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh (Opposition Before You) campaign launched by the party, to listen to people’s problems and draw the State government’s attention to those issues.

State Congress president Udai Bhan, several party MLAs, leaders, and workers of the party’s frontal organisations participated in the programme to interact with people and hear their issues. Mr. Hooda said the BJP-JJP government has pushed Haryana, a State which had previously topped developmental parameters, into an abyss of debt.

“Today the State is immersed in debt and unemployment. Law and order has worsened. The BJP and BJP-JJP governments have ruled the State for eight years, but every section of society is repenting, be it farmers, labourers, traders, employees, rural or urban. Yamunanagar was a leading industrial city but today it is lagging behind. Around 150 industries have migrated from here. Poplar, paddy, and sugarcane crops are prominent in Yamunanagar, but farmers are not getting the right price for their crop,” he said.

Mr. Hooda alleged the State was facing a huge problem of unemployment, but the government continues to turn a blind eye to the grim situation. He said once Congress forms the next government, it will provide permanent employment to the youth in Haryana.

He also took the opportunity to announce that Old Pension Scheme would be restored for government employees once Congress assumes power. “Also, a monthly pension of ₹6,000 will be given to the elderly, including those whose pensions have been cut. We will give a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price [MSP] for crops. The creamy layer limit for Backward Classes will be increased from ₹6 lakh to ₹10 lakh. Gas cylinders will be given to women for ₹500. Sanitation workers would be given permanent jobs,” he said.

Hitting out at the BJP, Mr. Bhan said, “There is a scared government at the Centre and the State as well. Those people who supported the Britishers during freedom struggle are talking about patriotism today. This government is scared of Rahul Gandhi’s questions,” he asserted.