Haryana Congress pays ₹40 lakh to Chief Minister for migrant labourers’ train fare

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said on Wednesday a cheque of ₹40 lakh had been sent to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on behalf of the party as contribution towards the train fare of migrant labourers.

“Due to the sudden lockdown in March following the epidemic, several workers and labourers are unable to return to their homes. Most of them have lost their jobs. There is a big crisis of livelihood that these workers face now. Desperate and frustrated, they now want to go back to their ancestral places but they have no means, no money and no food. In such a situation, it is our duty to extend all possible help to them,” she said.

Party president Sonia Gandhi said in a statement last week the State units would bear the cost.