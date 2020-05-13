Other States

Haryana Congress pays ₹40 lakh to Chief Minister for migrant labourers’ train fare

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja. File

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja. File   | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

It is our duty to extend all possible help to them, says party

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said on Wednesday a cheque of ₹40 lakh had been sent to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on behalf of the party as contribution towards the train fare of migrant labourers.

“Due to the sudden lockdown in March following the epidemic, several workers and labourers are unable to return to their homes. Most of them have lost their jobs. There is a big crisis of livelihood that these workers face now. Desperate and frustrated, they now want to go back to their ancestral places but they have no means, no money and no food. In such a situation, it is our duty to extend all possible help to them,” she said.

Party president Sonia Gandhi said in a statement last week the State units would bear the cost.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 7:19:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/haryana-congress-pays-40-lakh-to-chief-minister-for-migrant-labourers-train-fare/article31575429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY