Haryana Congress leaders meet high command to prepare for Lok Sabha poll

August 08, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Haryana Congress party leaders on August 7 met the party’s central leadership in New Delhi to deliberate on the party’s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

The party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi were present and held discussions with senior party leaders from Haryana.

Brainstorming

Deepak Babaria, in charge of party affairs in Haryana, told reporters: “Everyone provided suggestions on how to oust the BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

On the party’s state organisational setup, former Chief Minister and leader of the opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “The organisation will be set up on merit, according to the calibre.” Mr. Babaria added that the party will ensure that all sections of society including women and youth are given representation in the State unit.

Separately, in a statement, the party said a delegation of senior party leaders led by Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaybhan will visit Nuh on August 8, where they will meet the violence-affected victims and people of the area.

Delegation to Nuh

Mr. Hooda said that the purpose of the visit is to re-establish peace and brotherhood in the area and ascertain the truth. “The Congress has called for a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence under the supervision of a High Court judge...If the BJP-JJP government had taken proper steps in time and taken the sensitivity of the situation seriously, this violence would not have happened,” he said.

Mr. Udaybhan said there is a complete lack of coordination between the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, on the issue. “In such a situation, the question before the people of the state is, who is responsible for aw and order. The Congress will not allow the BJP-JJP government to play with the lives and property of the people and brotherhood and harmony of the State,” he said.