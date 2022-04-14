Haryana Congress’ Kuldeep Bishnoi calls on Sonia Gandhi

Adampur MLA’s visit triggers speculation over changes anticipated in the Haryana PCC

A meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi triggered speculation over possible changes in the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) in Haryana soon.

There is no official word on what transpired in the meeting but it comes ahead of an expected reshuffle of the Haryana PCC.

For some time now, there has been speculation that former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda or his son, Deepender, could be made the new Haryana PCC chief.

Right now, the PCC in Haryana is headed by Kumari Selja, a Gandhi family loyalist, who does not share a very warm relationship with Mr. Hooda, who is also a member of the Congress' G-23, the ginger group pushing for internal reforms.

However, appointing one of the Hoodas as the new PCC chief could also effect a change in the post of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, currently held by Hooda senior.

Mr. Bishnoi is believed to be a frontrunner to either of the positions in the event of a reshuffle in the Haryana unit.