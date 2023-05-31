Haryana Congress accuses BJP of committing atrocities on top wrestlers 

May 31, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Haryana Congress Legislature Party on May 31 hit out at the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the State alleging that atrocities were being committed on the country’s top wrestlers, who were seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of sexual exploitation.

At the CLP meeting held here under party in-charge for Haryana Shakti Singh Gohil, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State president Chaudhary Udaybhan, a resolution was passed “condemning the atrocities being committed on the wrestlers by the BJP government.”

The resolution said the BJP governments were insulting sportspersons who raised the prestige of the country and brought glory to the nation all over the world. The silence of the BJP-JJP government of Haryana in this matter was condemnable, said the resolution, adding that the Congress stood firmly with the wrestlers and would support them at every step in this struggle for justice.

Wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting for the past several days in support of their demand.

To step up its efforts ahead of the Haryana Assembly and parliamentary elections due in 2024, the Congress has decided to announce the block or district-level committees. Mr. Gohil said the process of creating the party organisation from the block to the State level was almost complete and the list would be announced shortly. He said all leaders had been consulted and the organisation would be declared soon.

