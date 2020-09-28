Haryana Cong. urges President to undo farm Acts

CHANDIGARH

‘BJP passed the Acts treacherously, violated constitutional norms’

Congress leaders on Monday submitted a memorandum for the President to the Haryana Governor, condemning Centre’s agriculture sector Acts and demanding that President Ram Nath Kovind take steps to repeal all the three Acts.

The delegation included Vivek Bansal, in-charge of party affairs in Haryana, State party chief Kumari Selja and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda among other leaders. Mr. Bansal said the Congress will continue their protest against the Acts.

“The President should use his office to undo the three black Acts which are endangering the existence of the farmers, labour and ‘arhtiyas’ (commission agents),” Mr. Bansal said.

Earlier, at a party meeting, Mr. Bansal asked the party cadre to stand as one team to lodge a strong protest against the three Acts. “The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) passed these black Acts treacherously, while violating all the Constitutional norms, and is forcing them on the people of the country. We will start signature campaign beginning October 2 and hold Kisan Sammelans (farmer meets) across the State against these Acts,” he said.

Ms. Selja said Minimum Support Price is the dire need to save the farmers, labour and commission agents, but the BJP government is deliberately going to restrict the role of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). “In Bihar, the abolition of the APMC had resulted in disastrous situation as farmers have been reduced to labours and most of them are going to other States to work as farm-hands,” she said