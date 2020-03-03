Haryana Cong. MLAs disrupt Assembly session

CHANDIGARH

03 March 2020 23:08 IST

Their protest march was earlier halted

The Haryana Assembly proceedings on Tuesday witnessed disruption by Congress legislators, who alleged that their protest march against the ruling BJP-JJP government was stopped at a distance from the entry point of the Assembly complex.

Haryana Congress MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda held a protest march outside the Assembly complex against the State government for its alleged non-fulfilment of promises made during the 2019 Assembly poll campaign.

“This government has not taken one single step to fulfil the promises it has made in the election manifesto. Corruption and scams were at it peak in Haryana yet the government is not keen to investigate the allegations, be it paddy or mining scam. We have been demanding a CBI probe but why is the government reluctant?” asked Mr. Hooda, as party leaders shouted slogans while displaying placards and posters.

Inside the Assembly, the Congress MLAs stormed into the well of the House over the non-entry issue. They alleged that the government was acting in a dictatorial manner. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta informed the members that no placards, posters etc were allowed inside. After the Speaker assured that their rights will always remain protected, the Congress MLAs resumed their seats.