Haryana Cong. chief slams rise in fuel prices

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Friday hit out at the BJP government on sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices. She blamed its policies for the increasing unemployment in the State.

“Prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing for the last 20 days. At many places, diesel prices have outpaced prices of petrol. People who faced losses during the COVID-19 lockdown hoped that the Central and State governments will provide some relief. But this government is adding to their woes. It has broken the backbone of farmers, transporters and the general public by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel,” she told a press conference in Narnaul.

Ms. Selja said the BJP government’s faulty policies led to rise in unemployment in the State. “Industries set up in Haryana during the Congress rule have been destroyed. Mass lay-offs are taking place in the private sector. Far from giving new jobs, this government was bent on snatching jobs. In a latest decision, the government has decided that after joining Group-D posts, the applicant will not be allowed to apply in any other recruitment for next five years. This government is attacking on the rights of the people,” she said.

The State Congress chief said the law and order situation in the State had been deteriorating. “NCRB figures were a witness to the fact that crime had increased rapidly under this [BJP-JJP] government rule,” she added.