Haryana Cong chief hits out at BJP-JJP govt

CHANDIGARH

08 March 2021 16:40 IST

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Monday accused the BJP-JJP government of “hiding its failures” under the garb of providing 75% reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the State.

“To hide its failures, the government is only pretending to give 75% reservation to the local youth in new jobs in the private sector. Neither the youth nor the people running industries are happy with the decision. This government has again betrayed the people,” she said at a press conference here.

“The farmer-friendly BJP and JJP MLAs beside the Independents should listen to their conscience on the no-confidence motion to be brought by the Congress party in the Assembly on March 10 and support the no-confidence motion in this decisive battle of the farmers.”

Ms. Selja said the government has a provision that if the company does not get the skilled workers locally, they can hire from outside. “This way, any industry can deny jobs to the local youth. Also, why not give the quota in jobs with salary above ₹50,000 per month,” she asked.

Ms. Selja said in Haryana the ground reality is that there are no jobs in the private sector. “The industries are suffering. Unemployment has been the highest for the last several months. Far from giving new jobs, the jobs of those working for years are also being snatched. This is happening due to the wrong and failed policies of this government.”

She alleged that the law and order has completely collapsed under the BJP-JJP government. “The crime figures show us that the BJP-JJP government only believes in hollow slogans. Atrocities against women are increasing. The governmenthas proved to be a complete failure in their prevention.”