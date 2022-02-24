Haryana CM urges Indians in Ukraine to seek help for safe return

Congress slams government for failing to act in time

Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday urged Indians currently stranded in Ukraine to come forward and seek assistance to ensure safe mobility back to the country, even as the Congress hit out at the government accusing it of failing to act in time.

Mr. Lal said the State government would extend all possible support, in close collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, in repatriating them back to India. He urged ‘Haryanvis’ to remain calm and coordinate with the authorities for returning to the country.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja alleged that Indians were not brought back in time by the Central government. “About 2,000 citizens and students of Haryana live in Ukraine. Now, they were trapped in Ukraine in the middle of the war and a big crisis had arisen in front of them,” she said.

Ms. Selja said that keeping in view the critical situation in Ukraine, the Central government should provide prompt assistance to the citizens and students living there. “The government should ensure their safety and safe return immediately. For this, the Haryana government should immediately talk to the Central government without delay,” she said. The Congress leader said she had written a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar a few days ago demanding bringing back of citizens and students but the government did not take any concrete step.

Rising flight fare

Expressing concern over the deteriorating financial condition of the students, Ms. Selja said the flight fare in Ukraine had increased by at least three times due to which they were unable to return. “The prices of goods in Ukraine had increased manifold and inflation had reached its peak. The Central government should ensure safety of the citizens and students of Haryana and immediately make arrangements for their return,” she said.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said several citizens were stranded in Ukraine and the BJP government was adopting a callous attitude. “It has become the habit of the Modi-Khattar government to turn back and maintain silence in every difficult time,” he said in a tweet.