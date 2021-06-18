Haryana CM urges farmers to allow agriculture reform laws to be implemented

CHANDIGARH

Manohar Lal announces several schemes to aid unorganised sector workers during the pandemic

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday reiterated that the new agriculture laws were in the interest of the farming community and urged farmers to stop opposing the implementation of the reforms.

“Farmers should understand that the farm laws are in their interest. Let the laws be implemented; if after implementation, these laws prove to be non-beneficial, the government would be ready to work on the legislations,” he said.

Mr. Lal was addressing a press conference on the completion of 600 days of the second tenure of the BJP-led State government.

He said the State government would offer economic relief packages to provide succour from the impact of COVID-19. “In view of the financial constraints faced by the labourers working in the unorganised sector, a relief package of ₹600 crore would be given to 12 lakh families. Under this scheme, a sum of ₹5,000 will be given to all such families. To ensure that the labourers of the unorganised sector have easy access to the scheme, a portal has been designed and the registrations on the portal will start from June 18,” he said.

Tractor discounts

“Besides this, we are announcing a relief package of ₹150 crore for small shopkeepers. Also, a discount of 25% would be provided to 600 farmers for the purchase of electric tractors. The farmers who book e-tractors by September 30, 2021, will be eligible to get the benefit. If the number of applicants seeking this offer is less than 600, every applicant will get the benefit of this offer; if the number of applicants is more than 600, the decision will be taken through draw of lots,” said Mr. Lal.

The Chief Minister said financial aid of ₹5,000 per family would be given to the families of ASHA workers and employees of the National Health Mission.

He said that the State government had borne the entire treatment cost of COVID patients below the poverty line (BPL) and would continue to do so.

Mr. Lal said that it has been decided to waive off the property tax for the first quarter of the year 2021-22. “With this, a financial burden of about ₹150 crore will be borne by the Urban Local Bodies department. Also, the motor vehicle tax for the first quarter of the year 2021-22 will not be levied on passenger vehicles. Due to this, the financial burden of about ₹72 crore will be borne by the department. Apart from this, the fitness date of vehicles has also been extended till June 30,” he said.