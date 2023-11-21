Haryana CM takes a dig at Punjab government over stubble burning

November 21, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on November 21 took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab after the Supreme Court’s advice to Punjab to learn from Haryana’s approach surrounding incentives given to farmers to curb stubble burning.

Mr. Lal said the Haryana government’s serious approach to the issue of stubble burning, and the collaborative efforts with farmers have resulted in substantial success in reducing incidents related to stubble burning. On the other hand, the Punjab government has not been adopting the required measures, which is clear from the Supreme Court’s remark.

Terming pollution a health-related concern, he said that it should not be politicised, Mr. Lal urged for collective efforts to address this issue, emphasising the need for a non-political approach. Regrettably, certain political parties and neighbouring State governments were engaging in politics on this matter, said Mr. Lal in a statement.

The Chief Minister said the relentless efforts undertaken by the government to combat stubble burning, have resulted in a significant decline in farm fire incidents in Haryana compared to previous years. In Haryana in the year 2021 from September 15 to November 16, there were 5,993 farm fire incidents, which decreased to 3,233 in 2022 and further reduced to 1,986 in 2023 in a similar period.

“The consistent decline in stubble burning incidents in the state is a testament to the success of the Haryana government’s initiatives in raising awareness among farmers about crop residue management. The Haryana government has not only launched awareness campaigns discouraging stubble burning but has also provided a financial incentive of ₹1,000 per acre for farmers adopting non-burning practices and effectively managing crop residue. Additionally, the Agriculture Department is actively supplying farmers with various machines and equipment to facilitate efficient stubble management,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab on Tuesday saw 513 fresh cases of farm fire incidents, taking the total number to 35,606 for this year. According to the Punjab Pollution Control Board data collected through satellite imagery, the State has recorded 35,606 stubble-burning incidents from September 15 to November 21. Sangrur, the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recorded the highest number of farm fires at 5,565 followed by Firozpur [3,322] and Bathinda [2,900].

