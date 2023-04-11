Haryana CM says Opposition ‘daydreaming’ about returning to power 

April 11, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on April 11 said, the Opposition parties’ dream about coming back to power, would never come true because unlike them, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government had not cheated people with false dole-out, and instead ensured all-round development in the State.

“We have not cheated people with false dole-outs, rather we ensured that the deserving and meritorious get jobs, eligible beneficiaries get scheme benefits at their doorsteps,” he said in Karnal, adding that the Opposition parties were daydreaming about coming back to power again, but it would remain a dream.

“Whatever radical changes we introduced in various IT reforms, the Opposition finds hard to digest. And they have started calling us the ‘government of portals’, but they too know the reality that these portals have certainly dented their age-old malpractices. We will continue to launch new portals to give a further boost to our faceless, paperless and transparent governance crusade. People very well understand and know the difference between our government and previous governments,” said Mr. Lal.

Accusing the Opposition parties of sharing unreal figures about the State debt, Mr. Lal said the government had taken loans within the prescribed limit. He said that any government could borrow up to 25% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and the government borrowing was within this limit.

“At the time of the Congress, the State’s GSDP was ₹3 lakh crore, according to which they had taken a loan. But today with our efforts the GSDP has reached ₹10 lakh crore. We are taking loans according to this GSDP limit,” said the Chief Minister.

Reacting to the Opposition’s claims that the State’s unemployment graph was on the rise, the Chief Minister said that the Opposition kept talking about the unemployment figures of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

“It is a private institution, sometimes it claims that 24% of the State youth are unemployed, at times it becomes 34% and at others 27%. From this, one can clearly understand how reliable and factual the CMIE’s data is. As per verified data of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), unemployment in the State is only 5 or 6%,” said Mr. Lal.