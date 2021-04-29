Haryana CM says no shortage of oxygen in State

CHANDIGARH

29 April 2021 01:34 IST

He said that some tankers have also been airlifted to Odisha and besides this, adequate numbers of oxygen concentrators are also being ordered from abroad.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday said there's no shortage of medical oxygen in the State, although its transportation is a challenge, and the state government is taking up all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply amid the COVID-19 crises.

Mr. Lal said at present the availability of oxygen in the state is about 162 MT and on April 27 the Central government has approved 70 MT additional oxygen for Haryana.

"This increased quantity will be made available in the next two to three days. A special oxygen train has been sent to Odisha to transport carrying this additional stock of 70 MT of oxygen,” he said at a press conference.

“The availability of beds in the hospitals across the State is being closely monitored by me. I have visited many hospitals to check the availability,” he said. He added that a 500 bedded hospital is under construction in Panipat, to be situated alongside an oxygen plant. “Besides this, another hospital having a capacity to accommodate 500 patients is being built at Jindal School in Hisar district. While an arrangement of 650 beds has been made at PGI Rohtak and of which 150 beds has been allotted to the patients. Also, 100 beds are being arranged in Faridabad, 250 beds in the guest house of a private company in Gurugram. The Army has also offered to provide doctors and paramedical staff for the Medical College, Faridabad,” said Mr. Lal.

Responding to a question asked regarding the imposition of lockdown in the State, the Chief Minister said that imposing lockdown affects State's economy, therefore the State government has decided not to impose lockdown and to run the industries while strictly following the COVID-19 guidelines and protocol.

He said that instead of imposing lockdown, directions have been given to the Deputy Commissioners to ensure strict implementation of Section 144 of CrPC imposed in their respective districts across the state.

The Chief Minister also clarified that his remark given during his visit to Rohtak regarding the ‘data of COVID-19 death’ was misinterpreted.

“When someone loses their loved ones, it is very natural that they are emotionally and mentally hurt. It is our utmost duty to save every citizen during this Pandemic,” said Mr. Lal.

He said that there is no shortage of oxygen or life-saving injections and medicines in the state. He appealed to the people to take Remedisivir and other injections only after consulting the doctor. The Chief Minister said that 3000 doses of this injection are available in government hospitals. “There are some problems in the distribution of stock available to private hospitals, for which separate officers have been appointed to resolve this issue,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that this year's COVID-19 wave is not similar to the previous year. “Last year, the maximum daily figure of COVID-19 infected patients was 3100 and by February this number had reduced considerably. However, in the last three to four days, as many as 10,000 to 12,000 fresh COVID-19 cases are being reported in the State every day. Amid current surge, adequate additional health arrangements are being made. Whereas earlier arrangements were made keeping in view the daily number of 3100 patients,”he said.

Mr. Lal said increase in the footfall of patients coming from Delhi has increased pressure on state hospitals. The Chief Minister said that in this hour of crisis, the State Government on ethical grounds cannot refuse treatment to any patient coming from any part of the country.

He said that as the number of patients coming from Delhi to the hospitals of Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat has increased, therefore pressure is also increasing in the hospitals of these districts. “Patients from Delhi are even being treated in the hospitals located in Ambala district,” he said.