Haryana CM promises early procurement of mustard crop

Amid rising fears among farmers over crop loss by a delay in harvest on account of the ongoing lockdown, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said “if the situation is favourable” his government would start purchase of mustard from April 15 and wheat from April 20.

“As it is not possible to make procurements till April 14, we have made arrangements for the procurement of mustard and wheat starting April 15 and April 20, respectively, if the situation is favourable,” he said. He said till then the farmers should stock the grain in their homes. “There is no need for the farmers to worry as each and every grain will be bought. Though there might be a delay in the procurement, but purchase will be done.”

He said in case any farmer was having trouble doing it, the Marketing Board has been directed to look into the matter. “To make up for the loss that the farmers will face due to delay in procurement and the lockdown, a new scheme will be announced by the government soon,” he added.

‘Aid for labourers’

Mr. Khattar said extensive arrangements have been made through the district and police administration to deliver all essential commodities to the people. “Arrangements have been made to provide financial assistance to labourers and BPL families, including daily wagers, labourers and construction workers,” he said.

He said a new website covidssharyana.in has been started from where grocery dealers, vegetable, milk sellers and chemist can register themselves for home delivery of commodities. “E-passes will be issued to those who register on this website,” he added.

Separately, Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said arrangements were being made to ensure availability of ''combine and other agricultural machinery'' for smooth harvesting operations.