Haryana CM opens flyover on NH-48

‘It is another step towards making Gurugram free from traffic’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday inaugurated the U-turn flyover near DLF Cyber City on National Highway-48 here through videoconference in Karnal, coinciding with Haryana Day.

Mr. Lal, on the occasion, said that U-turn flyover was another step towards making Gurugram traffic-free.

While inaugurating the three-lane flyover, Mr. Lal said the structure was constructed at a cost of around ₹52 crore and would provide a big relief to the people of Gurugram and commuters coming from outside.

“This will help in preventing traffic congestion and facilitate U-turn movement for vehicles coming from Delhi and DLF Cyber City and going to Udyog Vihar. Besides, it will also help in reducing accidents, pollution caused by traffic jams and save commuters’ time”, he said.

Projects undertaken

The Chief Minister said the Haryana government was solving the traffic problems of Gurugram one-by-one. “First, the problems of IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower and Rajeev Chowk were solved by constructing underpasses and improving these road intersections on NH-48, then a flyover was constructed at Hero Honda Chowk to make it congestion-free. Now, Shankar Chowk has become traffic-free,” said Mr. Lal.

He added that a four-lane U-turn underpass was being constructed on NH- 48 near Ambience Mall and was in the final stage of construction. The total estimated cost of both projects — the U-turn flyover built near DLF Cyber City on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and the U-turn underpass near the Ambience Mall — is ₹122.16 crore.

National Highway Authority of India project director Shashi Bhushan said the newly constructed U-turn flyover was 675 m long and 12.5 m wide. He said that despite the challenge due to COVID-19, the flyover was constructed within the stipulated period of 18 months.