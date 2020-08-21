Haryana CM Manohar Lal quarantines himself for 3 days

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday said as a precautionary measure he has home quarantined himself for 3 days even as he has tested negative for COVID-19.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said “I have come in contact with many people in the past days who had symptoms of Corona. Although, I have got my corona test done, which has come negative but as a precaution I am getting myself quarantined for 3 days.”

Mr. Manohar Lal had on August 19 participated in meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who had stated that has been tested positive for coronavirus. Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria, who was also present at the meeting has home quarantined himself as well.