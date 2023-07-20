Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says mining has no connection with floods

July 20, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 06:44 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that mining in rivers had no connection with the floods as he squarely dismissed Opposition parties’ allegations to that effect.

“Such statements are illogical to make as flood and mining have no connection. Legal mining in riverbeds as per the mining plan can rather have the potential of increasing the water intake capacity of rivers and rather help in preventing floods in low-lying areas, as excess built-up of silt is removed in the mining process,” he said here, addressing a press conference.

Mr. Lal suggested that excess silt should be removed by way of mining and otherwise from canals as well so that the water capacity in canal beds could also increase. He said that due to floods caused by excessive rains, there had been a loss of approximately ₹500 crore as per the initial estimate in the State. So far, 35 deaths had been reported in the rain-related incidents, he added.

“Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was received in most of the parts of Haryana as well as in the neighbouring States for three consecutive days between July 8 and 10 that triggered a flood-like situation in the State. As a result, almost all rivers in Haryana including Yamuna, Markanda, Tangari, Ghaggar, and Saraswati remained in full spate. There were breaches and overflows at many places leading to flooding of fields, roads, and habitations causing loss of lives and damage to properties that necessitated immediate rescue and still ongoing relief and recovery efforts,” he said.

Crop damage

Mr. Lal said that the crop had also been damaged due to floods, but the assessment of damage will be done after July because sowing of some crops can be done again till July 31.

“The areas where water will not recede will be considered separately, but we have already made provision for compensation at the rate of ₹15,000 per acre for 100% loss. Some financial aid also comes from the Center. Not much damage has been reported for the sugarcane crop, wherever there is still water logging, it will recede,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that 12 districts — Ambala, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panchkula, Panipat, Palwal, Sonipat, Sirsa and Yamunanagar — were declared flood-affected.

