Haryana CM makes sharp attack on Congress in Assembly 

August 25, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

As the Monsoon Session of the Haryana State Assembly started on Friday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made a sharp attack on the Congress party, accusing it of providing below-poverty-line (BPL) cards to individuals residing in upscale residences.

Replying to an issue concerning Parivar Pehchan Patra (family IDs) raised by an Opposition member during the first day of the Session here, Mr. Lal highlighted disparities in the distribution of Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards during the Congress regime in the year 2011. He said that BPL cards were erroneously allocated to individuals residing in upscale residences.

“A list containing approximately 50 such names made headlines at the time. Corrective measures have been taken by the current BJP-led government to rectify these issues in the interest and for benefit of common people,” he said, targeting the Congress party.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the BJP government had so far issued about 12.50 lakh new ration cards to eligible beneficiaries since coming into power. Regarding discrepancies pertaining to family IDs, the Chief Minister assured the House that the concerned department is actively engaged in rectification process.

“Individuals can approach the relevant authorities to address these errors if any. He said that in line with the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, all the regulations associated with the Parivar Pehchan Patra initiative would be presented before the Assembly within the next two days of the ongoing Session,” he said.

Earlier, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, raised the issue of Parivar Pehchan Patra, saying the scheme is an instrument to harass the people of State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT