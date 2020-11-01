Haryana CM, Dy. CMcampaign in Baroda

They seek votes for Yogeshwar Dutt

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Saturday held joint public meetings in the Baroda Assembly constituency and urged people to vote for BJP-Jannayak Janta Party candidate Yogeshwar Dutt in the bypoll scheduled for November 3.

Both hit out at the Congress and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for neglecting the constituency during their 10-year regime in the State.

Cong. MLA

The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda in April, who had won the seat three consecutive times.

The Congress has fielded Induraj Narwal while the Indian National Lok Dal has given ticket to Joginder Singh Malik.

Addressing a gathering at Rajgharana in Gohana, Mr. Lal said the contest was only between the BJP-JJP and the Congress.

“On one side is the alliance [BJP-JJP] and the other side is the Congress. Our candidate, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, is internationally renowned. On the other side is [Congress candidate] Induraj. Somebody is telling me that they have not seen him addressing people in the media. Therefore, you have to compare,” said the CM.

Mr. Chautala, while urging voters to ensure a historic victory for the BJP-JJP candidate, said Mr. Dutt had brought laurels to the nation and he can take up their issues with the President and the Prime Minister. “But the Congress candidate himself has said his reach is limited only to Bapu-Beta [Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Hooda],” he said.

Development work

Mr. Lal said the State government had carried out development works worth ₹165 crore in Baroda in the last four months. “It was a backward constituency and I do not know why the late Sri Krishan Hooda never came to me and raised any issue of his constituency,” he said. Both Mr. Lal and Mr. Chautala held public meetings at Raj Gharana, Bhainswal, Shamdi and Mudhlana.