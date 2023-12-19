Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar dismisses Congress charges of malpractice in recruitment

December 19, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hit out at the Congress party on December 19, dismissing allegations by the Opposition party of malpractice in recruitment conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

Speaking during the winter session of the State Assembly, Mr. Lal said any officer found involved in any malpractice in the recruitment process will be terminated with immediate effect.

“If any officer at any level is found involved in corrupt practices related to the HPSC recruitment process, they will not be forgiven. Immediate dismissal will be the consequence,” said the Chief Minister. Mr. Lal was reacting to Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadiyan’s allegation that there was corruption in government recruitment.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure fair recruitment, stressing that any form of corruption or malpractice would not be tolerated.

Mr. Lal said his government’s approach is to provide governance, clearly focusing on empowering citizens through employment opportunities, transparent systems, and a robust educational framework.

He said the Opposition is spreading misinformation about the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN). The present state government established the HKRN, to end the contract system and conduct recruitment transparently. “Under this government platform 12,885 new people have been provided employment,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that statements by the Opposition regarding unemployment figures are completely devoid of facts. The opposition always plays with unemployment figures provided by the CMIE, a private organisation.

“In one month, this organisation showed Haryana’s unemployment percentage at 22%, the next month it showed 34%, and 28%. However, the same organisation showed a figure of 8% for November. The International Labour Organization has also stated an unemployment figure of 9%, although this is also sample-based,” said Mr. Lal.

