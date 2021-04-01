Haryana CM announces waiver on outstanding payment for commission agents

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday announced a waiver on outstanding payment of interest and penalties for commission agents ahead of the rabi procurement season, which would start on April 1.

“As part of the State government’s initiative ‘Vivaadon Ka Samadhan’ we have decided to give 40% interest waiver on default amount and 100% waiver of penal interest for the commission agents (arhtiyas),” Mr. Lal said at a press conference here.

“For those plot holders owning plots in grain markets and vegetable ‘mandis’ of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), who are unable to pay their instalments on time, the State government has decided to give 40% interest waiver on the default amount and 100% waiver on of penal interest, provided that the plot holder clears the entire balance amount by June 15, 2021,” added the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said at present there are 2,421 allottees in the defaulter list of HSAMB and an amount of about ₹1,131 crore is outstanding on their part.

Separately, at a meeting here, Mr. Lal said said that all monetary transactions will be done through online mode at the Panchayat level in the State. He said that an audit report should be prepared for every district and detailed discussions should also be held.