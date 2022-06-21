Haryana CM announces ‘guaranteed’ State govt. jobs for Agniveers after four-year service

The Hindu Bureau June 21, 2022 10:34 IST

Manohar Lal Khattar’s tweet was hailed by a few and many said the govt. should bring legislation to show its seriousness.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. File | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Amid State-wide protests against Agnipath recruitment scheme, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced to give “guaranteed” State government jobs to Agniveers after four years’ service. Mr. Lal, in a tweet early in the morning, said: "I announce to provide guaranteed jobs in State government to Agniveers after four-year service to the nation under Agnipath scheme". His announcement, however, evoked a mixed response from the Twitterati. While a few hailed the announcement in their replies to the tweet, many others demanded that the government must bring legislation to this effect to show its seriousness. Some took a dig at the government for the high unemployment rate in the State and the pending recruitment process for various posts in different departments. Large number of youths are recruited to armed forces from Haryana every year and violent protests had erupted across the State against the Agnipath scheme with clashes between the protesters and the police at Palwal, Faridabad and Jind last week.



