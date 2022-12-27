Haryana CM and Leader of Opposition in war of words over jobs through HKRN

December 27, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday were involved in a war of words on the issue of recruitment through the ‘Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam’ (HKRN).

Dismissing any kind of ‘nepotism’ in the recruitments, the Chief Minister challenged Mr. Hooda and all the 90 MLAs in the House to share details, if relatives of any MLA had got jobs through the HKRN. “Nepotism has no place in the recruitments being done through the HKRN,” he said while replying to the calling attention motion introduced in the House regarding the recruitments , on the second day of the Winter Session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly here.

“We have done the work of providing jobs to the poor families and the needy in a transparent manner, so that they can earn their living,” said Mr. Lal.

Rationalisation commission to be set up

Mr. Lal added that a rationalisation commission would be set up in the State to justify posts in government departments, as per the requirement. This Commission, he said, would account for the number of posts in every department. He said that through the HKRN, manpower was being made available in government departments and corporations in a transparent manner.

“Also, if any private company or agency is in need of manpower, then it too, can send a demand to the HKRN. Earlier the recruitment system was run through a private agency, from where government departments, corporations, and private companies also used to take manpower. If the same arrangement has been made by the government by creating a transparent platform— that is HKRNL, then what is wrong with this,” quipped Mr. Lal.

Earlier, Mr. Hooda had alleged that the purpose of the HKRN seemed to be the elimination of permanent jobs, merit, reservation, and the role of recruitment bodies.

He said that through the HKRN, the government was playing with the future of the educated and qualified youth. The youth was being exploited by being made to do raw jobs at low wages. The job of the government should be to end the contract system and provide permanent jobs, but on the contrary, the government was promoting the contract system by eliminating permanent jobs, he alleged.

“We have done the work of providing jobs to the poor families and the needy in a transparent manner, so that they can earn their living”Manohar LalHaryana Chief Minister

ADVERTISEMENT