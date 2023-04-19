Haryana CM accuses Congress government of non-transparency in recruitment

April 19, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Hitting out at the Congress party, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on April 19 said there was a lack of transparency in the recruitment during the previous Congress government. However, the present BJP-led government had adopted complete ‘transparency’, he added.

Mr. Lal at a press conference said that only 81,000 jobs were given during the Congress rule from 2005 to 2014, while the present State government had given 1.02 lakh government jobs in about eight-and-a-half-years from 2014 to 2023, while new recruitment would be done for 60,000 posts in the next six months.

“There was a lack of transparency in the recruitment that took place during the Congress government, due to which the courts cancelled the recruitments on posts related to about a dozen different departments,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that it was due to the transparency and merit in the present government that not a single recruitment had been cancelled. “We have made the system transparent and arrested about 700 people involved in examination paper leak and other malpractices in government recruitment,” he said.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing wheat harvesting, responding to a question, the Chief Minister said that so far, 41 lakh metric tonnes of wheat had arrived in various market (mandis) of the State, out of which 32 lakh metric tonnes of wheat had been procured.

“Apart from this, 2.12 lakh metric tonnes of mustard have been procured and farmers are being paid on time. The orders have been given for ‘girdawari’ (revenue assessment) for crop loss due to unseasonal rains,” he said.

The Chief Minister inaugurated ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ web and whatsapp portals— the `Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP)‘ is a document of permanent assistance to the poor people who are getting benefits of government schemes in a transparent manner .

