Haryana Chief Minister, Speaker test positive

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday tested positive for COVID-19.
Both the leaders confirmed it on Twitter.
“I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately,” Mr. Manohar Lal tweeted.
Mr. Gupa, in a tweet, said: “Yesterday [Sunday] I got my COVID-19 test done and the report has come positive. My health is fine, but I am getting home quarantined on the advice of doctors. I request that everyone who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate themselves and get examined.”
The Assembly session, slated to start on August 26, will be presided by Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwar. Earlier Mr. Gupta’s political secretary and a nephew had tested positive. Following this, the Speaker got himself tested for the virus.
Shibu hospitalised
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was hospitalised in Ranchi on Monday.
Mr. Soren, father of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and his wife Roopi Soren were found to be infected on Friday (August 21). “Guruji (as the septuagenarian leader is known popularly) has been admitted in Medanta Hosptial at Ranchi for precautions only. His health conditions are absolutely fine,” said Supriyo Bhattacharya, party general secretary and spokesperson.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath