Haryana Chief Minister, Speaker test positive

Deputy Speaker to preside over upcoming Assembly session

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

Both the leaders confirmed it on Twitter.

“I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately,” Mr. Manohar Lal tweeted.

Mr. Gupa, in a tweet, said: “Yesterday [Sunday] I got my COVID-19 test done and the report has come positive. My health is fine, but I am getting home quarantined on the advice of doctors. I request that everyone who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate themselves and get examined.”

The Assembly session, slated to start on August 26, will be presided by Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwar. Earlier Mr. Gupta’s political secretary and a nephew had tested positive. Following this, the Speaker got himself tested for the virus.

Shibu hospitalised

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was hospitalised in Ranchi on Monday.

Mr. Soren, father of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and his wife Roopi Soren were found to be infected on Friday (August 21). “Guruji (as the septuagenarian leader is known popularly) has been admitted in Medanta Hosptial at Ranchi for precautions only. His health conditions are absolutely fine,” said Supriyo Bhattacharya, party general secretary and spokesperson.