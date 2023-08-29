Haryana Chief Minister defends Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme, says it has eliminated many hurdles, empowered beneficiaries 

August 29, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on August 29 said the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party (BJP-JJP) government had succeeded in enhancing eligible citizens’ access to government schemes through the Parivar Pehchan Patra initiative, which has not only eliminated many hurdles but also empowered eligible beneficiaries to effortlessly avail themselves of various State welfare schemes and programmes.

He was replying to a ‘calling attention motion’ moved by the Opposition on the scheme during the ongoing monsoon session of the State Assembly.

Taking a dig at previous governments, Mr. Lal said the earlier system disproportionately favoured those who were dominant or well-connected, often leading to an unequal distribution of scheme benefits, and in contrast, vulnerable individuals were often discouraged from participating due to procedural complexities.

The Chief Minister said that previous regimes had failed to truly address the issue of poverty eradication. He said the present government, however, had prioritised reaching out to every underprivileged individual, ensuring that they reaped the benefits of government schemes and programmes.

Mr. Lal added that discrepancies brought to light in the Parivar Pehchan Patra records were being promptly rectified.

He said that the primary objective of the scheme was to provide benefits to the beneficiary at the doorstep proactively, without undergoing a separate inspection or verification process by each government agency, or having to submit documents as proof, or visit any government office. In the previous year, many schemes and services had been linked to the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme for pro-active delivery, Mr. Lal said.

While participating, Congress MLAs said that there were innumerable flaws in the government’s family identity card schemes, and people were facing harassment due to the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme.