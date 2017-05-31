Haryana candidates score high in Tamil, CBI files case

The Tamil Nadu circle of Postmaster General was in sheer disbelief when it found that a large number of candidates belonging to Haryana had qualified for employment as postman and mail guard in March, scoring unusually high in Tamil language paper.

Suspecting use of unfair means in the examination for direct recruitment of postman and mail guard, the Chennai-based office lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation to unearth the truth. A case has now been registered.

Same IP address

“The candidates from Haryana, who had scored high, had studied under the Haryana State Board of Education, and there was no chance of their having proficiency in Tamil language. Moreover, as many as 47 candidates had used a computer with the same IP address from a firm, Sonic Wireless Technologies, Hansi (Haryana), though they belong to various districts,” says the CBI FIR.

It is also alleged that 36 candidates had similar email IDs, which “again appears quite suspicious.”

“Thus, malpractice had been carried out by some unknown candidates with the help of public servants resulting in high marks and securing a position in the division-wise selection list of the written examination…,” says the FIR.