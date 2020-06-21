Haryana cancels tender after Chinese firms submitted bids

The Haryana government has decided to float a fresh tender for installation of pollution-control equipment at two thermal power plants after a few Chinese companies responded to its invitation for bid.

A statement from Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) said on Saturday that the government had initiated the process to install the Flue Gas Desulphurization system in its plants at Hisar and Yamuna Nagar. For this work, HPGCL invited bids. Three bids from Chinese companies and two from Indian companies were received for the work at Deen Bandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Station in Yamuna Nagar. For the work at Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Station in Hisar, two Chinese firms and a domestic company with foreign collaboration submitted bids.

L-1 bidders were Chinese and the prices they had quoted were competitive. But the government decided to cancel these tenders and float a fresh one on the model of NTPC, which only allows bidders registered in India, the statement said.

The State government decided to install the pollution-control equipment as mandated by the norms issued in 2015 by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for thermal power plants.