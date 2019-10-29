Other States

Haryana Cabinet expansion: BJP, JJP form committee to formulate Common Minimum Programme

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The Haryana Cabinet will be expanded after the special session of the State assembly likely to be held next week, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said

The Haryana Cabinet will be expanded after the special session of the State assembly likely to be held next week, and a committee comprising leaders of both the BJP and JJP (Jannayak Janata Party) will be set up to formulate a common minimum programme for the coalition, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

Mr. Khattar, who is in the national capital after taking oath as Chief Minister of the State for the second time, called on President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and BJP’s general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh.

He took his oath on Sunday along with Dushyant Chautala, great grandson of former deputy Prime Minister late Devi Lal, as the BJP formed government in the State in alliance with the JJP.

“The Cabinet will be expanded after the special session of the State legislative Assembly. A committee will also be formed comprising leaders of both BJP and JJP to formulate a common minimum programme for the government,” Mr. Khattar said after meeting the Vice President here.

Dushyant Chautala, who is also in the national capital, said both parties will work together for the welfare of the State and will take decisions collectively.

The special session of the State Assembly will likely be held next week.

Mr. Khattar also invited Mr. Naidu to inaugurate the International Gita Mahotsav.

The BJP, which fell short of six seats from the majority mark in the Assembly elections, sealed a deal with the Dushyant-led JJP to form the government in Haryana.

In the 90-member Assembly, the BJP got 40 seats, JJP 10, Congress 31, INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party one each, while seven independents also won.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
politics
national politics
state politics
alliances and coalition
Haryana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2019 2:33:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/haryana-cabinet-to-be-expanded-committee-to-formulate-common-minimum-programme-for-coalition/article29820990.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY