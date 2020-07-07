Haryana Cabinet nod for draft to reserve 75% jobs for locals

The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal for drafting the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Ordinance, 2020, to provide 75% reservation to residents of the State in jobs in the private sector.

New jobs

The draft will earmark new jobs with a salary of less than ₹50,000 per month to local candidates in privately managed companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms etc. which employ more than 10 persons, said a statement.

Employers will have the option to recruit 10% local candidates from one district. Exemption clause will also be provided if suitable local candidates are not available for a particular category of industry, it said.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal, in which Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala presented the proposal. Mr. Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party had promised the step during the 2019 Assembly election campaign.

Mr. Chautala said those industries or units which hide information about the employees would face severe consequences.

“The rules would apply to recruitment after the date of notification of this ordinance,” he said.

Domicile certificate

The Deputy Chief Minister said domicile certificate would be mandatory for the candidate to take the benefit under this scheme which would be implemented by the Labour Department. He said all those companies coming under the Act must register the entire data of employees on a web portal.

The Cabinet also gave approval for another ordinance to amend the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, and the Factories Act, 1948, for empowering the State government to grant exemption from certain provisions for 1,000 days to a new establishment and undertaking or any class of new establishments, said the statement.

To extend relief for the real estate industry in the wake of the disruptions caused by COVID-19, the government has decided to grant moratorium on compliances and interest payments for seven months from March 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020, for all existing projects of change of land use, licences etc, added the statement.