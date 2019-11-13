Haryana cabinet expansion on November 14

The first cabinet expansion of the Manohar Lal Khattar led Bharatiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janta Party coalition government would take place on November 14.

An official statement said that Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Ministers in Chandigarh on November 14.

Mr. Khattar , was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time on October 27 while JJP's Dushyant Chautala took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the State. However, no other ministers were sworn in even though it was expected that a few MLAs would be inducted in the council of ministers along with the Chief Minister and his deputy.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 40 seats the in the Assembly polls but it fell short of six seats to form the government on its own. The BJP and the JJP, which secured 10 seats in the polls decided to come together to form an alliance government in the State.