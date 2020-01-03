Haryana Cabinet approves creation of new department

The Haryana Cabinet on Friday approved the creation of a new department named Citizen Resources Information Department. It will deal with various subjects like family identity document, Parivar Pehchan Patra, towards preparing a common database to implement government schemes and delivery of government services through the digital medium. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here.

“The new department will be dealing with various subjects namely, Parivar Pehchan Patra, development of citizen resources inventory as a common database with the use of informatics and information infrastructure, promotion and development of common database across departments, common networks and informatics for delivery of government’s citizen services,” said an official statement.

Linked database

The statement added that the new department will also work to establish a linked database connecting individual, family and property data for utilisation by other government departments and agencies in the delivery of government services.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal of bringing an amendment to the Haryana Official Language Act, 1969 to get Hindi language authorised as the language for the purposes of proceedings, any judgment, decree or orders passed or made by the courts and tribunals subordinate to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

“To spread the propagation of Hindi as the language of the people of the State, it is necessary that this language should be used in day-to-day work. The purpose of justice in a democracy is that the plaintiff should get justice quickly in his own language and should not remain speechless during the proceedings,” said the statement.